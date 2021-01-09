Steve Nicklas: Final chapter of FEMA money story remains unwritten
Steve Nicklas is a financial adviser with a regional brokerage firm who lives and works on Amelia Island. He is also an award-winning columnist. His columns regularly appear in weekly newspapers in North Florida and in South Georgia, and on his website at SteveNicklasMarketplace.com.
STEVE NICKLAS
For the News-Leader
In one of his most recent books, Camino Winds, John Grisham writes a fictional story about a hurricane that devastates a small Florida community called Camino…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.