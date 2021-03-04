Pat Foster-Turley: Titusville getaway

The Seminole Rest National Historic Site has Indian mounds and historic buildings along the Indian River.

Mangroves line the Indian River Lagoon at the Merritt Island NWR.

A radar facility for the Kennedy Space Center is located in the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

The Casa Coquina Bed and Breakfast is a good place to base explorations of the Titusville area.

Pat Foster-Turley For the News-Leader With my long distance travels curtailed at the moment, every few weeks I hunger for some new scenery, even if it is close to home. Bucko and I have lived in…