Pat Foster-Turley: Titusville getaway

  • The Seminole Rest National Historic Site has Indian mounds and historic buildings along the Indian River.
    The Seminole Rest National Historic Site has Indian mounds and historic buildings along the Indian River.
  • Mangroves line the Indian River Lagoon at the Merritt Island NWR.
    Mangroves line the Indian River Lagoon at the Merritt Island NWR.
  • A radar facility for the Kennedy Space Center is located in the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.
    A radar facility for the Kennedy Space Center is located in the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.
  • The Casa Coquina Bed and Breakfast is a good place to base explorations of the Titusville area.
    The Casa Coquina Bed and Breakfast is a good place to base explorations of the Titusville area.
Pat Foster-Turley For the News-Leader With my long distance travels curtailed at the moment, every few weeks I hunger for some new scenery, even if it is close to home. Bucko and I have lived in…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.