Pat Foster-Turley: Problem plants

Sword ferns are another non-native plant that spreads and thrives in moist partly shaded areas and should be removed.

Castor bean plant is another non-native plant that spreads in areas further south of us and maybe here too.

Non-native Brazilian pepper, right, also grows on Amelia Island, outcompetes other plants, and as a relative to poison oak and ivy, causes skin rashes in susceptible people.

Pat Foster-Turley For the News-Leader Sometimes, just looking at some place new to you brings lessons to roost at home. Bucko and our recent two-day trip to Titusville reinforced this point for me…