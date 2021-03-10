Pat Foster-Turley: A day around Titusville

Airboats dock and provide tours at the Lone Cabbage Fish Camp Alligators grow to huge sizes at the Blue Heron Wetland. Purple gallinules are a fun sight at the Blue Heron Wetland in Titusville. “Swampy” dominates the parking lot of the Jungle Adventures old-time theme park. Wooden bridges, boardwalks and trails pass through a variety of natural habitats at the Enchanted Forest Sanctuary. Pat Foster-Turley For the News-Leader Last week’s column got us as far as the Casa Coquina Bed and Breakfast in Titusville, but the story doesn’t end there. Once we arrived in Titusville for our… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.