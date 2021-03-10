Pat Foster-Turley: A day around Titusville

Airboats dock and provide tours at the Lone Cabbage Fish Camp

Alligators grow to huge sizes at the Blue Heron Wetland.

Purple gallinules are a fun sight at the Blue Heron Wetland in Titusville.

“Swampy” dominates the parking lot of the Jungle Adventures old-time theme park.

Wooden bridges, boardwalks and trails pass through a variety of natural habitats at the Enchanted Forest Sanctuary.

Pat Foster-Turley For the News-Leader Last week’s column got us as far as the Casa Coquina Bed and Breakfast in Titusville, but the story doesn’t end there. Once we arrived in Titusville for our…