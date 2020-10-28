Changing seasons

Body

It’s fall in North Florida again, and even though the leaf changes are not as dramatic as they are further north, there are a lot of colorful and interesting changes in our world too. You don’t have to go very far to notice the bright yellow swamp sunflowers and goldenrod along the edges of our roadsides. Both of these flowers look great in vases, and you don’t have to worry about allergies. Contrary to popular myths, the goldenrod stalks are not “ragweed” that bothers some people. Ragweed produces pollen that many people are allergic to at the same time of year, but the more conspicuous goldenrod flowers get all the blame.

It’s not only flowers that bloom this time of year that add color to our landscape. Before too long, we should be seeing our red maple trees in their full fall splendor. Even bald cypress trees put on a fall show when their leaves turn an orange-rust color before they drop off for the winter.

And if you look around, you will see red berries on holly trees, sumacs and other shrubs in the area. It is these berries that provide an important food source for the migratory songbirds that are coming down now from further north to spend their winter with us. In and amongst the trees and shrubs, be on the lookout for a number of warbler species with their yellow, black, brown and white markings.

You will even see flocks of robins bathing in puddles and perching in trees and bushes. Here in Florida, robins arrive in groups and not in pairs like those mostly seen up north in spring. It’s the winter break for these birds, a time to be social and to feast on the berries our landscape provides for them.

Fall is also the time for the first appearance of our annual beach visitors, the black-backed skimmers. Some people have remarked on seeing them already, but they haven’t entered my world just yet. Most often around now and later, I can count on seeing dozens of these strikingly marked black and white birds with red beaks on Main Beach near the Sandbar & Kitchen. Only time will tell if they hang out here again this year.

And keep your eye out for birds of prey. A number of hawk species pass through our skies and perch on telephone poles along our roadways this time of year. Ospreys are also visible and active in the fall, while the mullet fish migrate south as the water cools. These mullet runs are an important food source for ospreys and especially young ones fledged this spring that can easily catch these abundant fish.

The largest bird of prey of all in our parts, bald eagles, also make their biggest appearance in our area in the fall. Over the years on Amelia Island and nearby, there have been an increasing number of bald eagle nests. These birds return to the same nest year after year and at least three nests are recorded on Amelia Island and a few more just inland of us. You can look up the Bald Eagle Nest Locator on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website and see where they have nested in the past.

One particular place that Bucko and I pay attention to in the fall is the tall pole near the back gate of Fort Clinch State Park at the bend on North 14th Street. Although this nesting platform was originally provided for ospreys, this is not the only species that uses it. Occasionally, great horned owls spot this site in late fall and raise their own offspring here before the ospreys come back to take it over. In the past few years, the owls have not arrived, but there’s a good reason for this. One of the relatively new bald eagle nests on Amelia Island is at the marsh edge of Fort Clinch State Park – not far, as the eagle flies, from the nesting platform. Eagles and owls are natural enemies and cannot nest near one another without fear of reprisals. Although a mature great horned owl is a challenge for an eagle, the owlets are much more vulnerable to eagle predation. It is now time to wait and see if the owls will use the nest this year, if the eagles will return, and how this saga will unfold.

So, even if you are not taking a leaf-peeper trip up to the mountains to enjoy the fall colors, there is plenty to look for here, too. The weather is perfect, the bugs are gone, and it’s a beautiful time of year to get outside and savor nature’s offerings. Enjoy!

