Beware the dreaded engine check light

The posting on Facebook caught my eye right away: “Y’all enjoy those 20s, 30s and 40s, because in your 50s, that engine check light is gonna come on.”

Whoa! My 50s are but a fond memory, so I immediately began to take stock. Several systems have flashing red lights on my dashboard, but it’s not all bad news. Thanks to the check lights about gray hair and arthritis, kidnappers are not interested in stealing me, and hostage takers are likely to trade me first. They have no idea how to handle a blue hair who needs help getting face down on the floor, and getting me back up on my feet will be problematic.

I think the check light that still bothers me most is the Geriatric Check Light. I balked when my primary care physician wanted to see me every six months. My glare almost incinerated him when he quietly informed me I was now considered a geriatric patient.

In my younger days, I participated in a workshop that asked how old we considered ourselves to be. I discovered that I thought of myself as 35, even though I was several years past that milestone. I checked myself again not too long ago, and I still think of myself as a 35-year-old who can run up and down stairs. Unfortunately, I must now listen to my Geriatric Check Light when it buzzes at the thought of climbing a stepladder to put the angel on top of the tree.

I must admit there are a couple of perverse lights on that array. People who call me at 8 p.m. now ask if I’m still awake. I have not reached the point where I retire for the evening the same time the chickens do, but the Napping Check Light has been burning brightly for several years. I am prone to dozing off the minute my posterior hits the chair.

On the other hand, I must take sour note that the warning signal for geriatric insomnia lights off most nights just about the time normal people go to bed. Or it waits until 2 a.m. to wake me with its incessant buzzing. Sometimes, this check light rousts me at 5 a.m. to begin my day. I suppose the good news is I can read my emails and catch up with Facebook Friends before the rest of the household begins to stir.

Thanks to yet another check light, there’s no worry that the appliances or cars I buy these days are going to wear out before I do. A case in point is a friend of mine who recently bought herself a brand-new Mercedes-Benz and loudly declared, “It’s my last car, and I’m going out in style.” Sigh. There’s no way I can ever swing a Silver Cloud, no matter how many engine check lights are blinking at me.

The Wardrobe Check Light makes me chuckle. Remember the days when we had to wear a particular brand or style? No one I know ever went to Paris Fashion Week, but we all had the neatest and most stylish wardrobes we could afford. I mostly remember the issue of shoes. Most women seem to be obsessed with shoes, and they don’t seem to mind how uncomfortable they are as long as they are in the latest style. I was so happy when the Shoe Check Light came on. These days I dress for comfort – I am a lot more comfortable than I used to be, and it keeps that particular check light to an almost subliminal level.

While I am not yet ready to eat the Blue Plate Special at 5 p.m., my Curfew Check Light begins to blink a lot earlier than it used to. Have you heard the new bit of elderly wisdom, “9 p.m. is the new midnight?” We used to come home around midnight. Now that’s when my bladder wakes me to make one of several nocturnal trips.

I can’t wait for the next decade. My check lights began to burn when I hit my 50s. Now, it buzzes along with the lights. What’s next? Sirens? Bells and whistles? No wonder we old people have to have everything repeated. We can’t hear you over the all of the alarms going off in our heads!

Cara Curtin is a retired Naval officer whose last duty station was nearby Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. She and her family chose Fernandina Beach as their forever home, where she continues to pursue her writing career of over 30 years. She has written for radio, television and a wide variety of print publications. She also gives informal talks and conducts workshops to share her writing tips. Contact her at wordsmythe1776@gmail.com.