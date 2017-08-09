OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING BRIDGE CLOSINGS

From the city manager of Fernandina Beach, Dale Martin:

"Would you consider reminding residents (again) that Amelia Island bridge closures are NOT scheduled.

In accordance with information provided by Nassau County Emergency Management officials, the bridges will close when sustained winds reach 40 mph or greater (as determined by Nassau County officials).

If residents want a general idea of when those high winds are expected, please review weather forecasts.

It may be worth factoring a margin of error and noting when predicted wind speeds reach 30 mph if residents plan to cross the bridges."

"When formally closed, such closures will be posted on several OFFICIAL sites (County and City). For additional information, please contact Nassau County Emergency Management."

As long as the News-Leader has internet access, we will also post official government notices here as we get them. We will also post updates here on our website, www.fbnewsleader.com, and we will send tweets via @fbnewsleader.