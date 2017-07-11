Stephen Charles Dunn of Fernandina Beach, Fla. passed away at his home suddenly on October 29, 2017.

He was born in San Diego, Calif., and lived many years of his childhood in Subic Bay in the Philippines. Upon his father's retirement in 1970, he settled in his father's hometown of Fernandina Beach. He received his associate degree in marine biology/chemistry at Key West Community College.

After returning home to Fernandina, Stephen worked at Rayonier for many years. He was a well-experienced scuba diver helping local fishermen, as well as being a very knowledgeable fishermen himself and a great sailor of the ocean.

Stephen was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and best friend with a big, generous heart and a gentle soul. He had a profound love and passion and felt closest to God outdoors and on, in or near the ocean. Stephen was skilled at the BBQ grill. His smoked meats and fish were mouthwatering every time. Among all of these, he was also passionate knife collector.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen Dunn and Beverly Blanche Schwarting Dunn, his wife, Laura Dunn, and life partner, Eulalia Brown.

He is survived by his two sisters, Patricia Ryals and Susan Dunn; three nieces, Sara Willin, Jaime Kummer, and Jessica Ryals; and an aunt, Ruth Burkett. He also leaves four cousins, Shirley Thornton, Bobby Thornton, Patty Thirsk, and Peggy Davis, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as a huge gaggle of close friends.

We will have a Life Celebration in honor of Steve at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2017 at the Kraft Athletic Club Shelter, 961023 Buccaneer Trail, Fernandina Beach.

“I remember the ebb and flow of the ocean. Your smile and the warm kissed love in your embrace. Your exuberance for life was only surpassed by the joy you brought to those who shared in your company. When I look back on my childhood, your face emerges from the sand and is carved in the shells I find among the lines in the waves. You were a true friend to all who knew you, a brother, husband, uncle and son. I will miss every word we will never get to speak, every hug we will never get to share, and through the years when I visit the sea, your face will always be shining upon the horizon.” – a poem by Jessica Hope Ryals

