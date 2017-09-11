Sandra C. Proctor, 54, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away Thursday, October 3, 2017 at Haven Hospice in Orange Park, Fla.

A Jacksonville native, Sandra was a daughter of Milton Thigpen and Lorita Turner Thigpen. She grew up in Jacksonville and was a graduate of the North Jacksonville Academy.

In the 1980s, she lived in Fernandina Beach and worked at the post office. After other assignments, she retired from the United States Postal Service as her health declined. She was always active and loved being active in the outdoors, especially in or near the ocean. Joy permeated her life and her love of music was with her throughout all of her days.

Sandra was predeceased by her sister, Marie Domin.

Her surviving family includes her son, Zachary Proctor; her parents, Lorita and Milton Thigpen; two sisters, Christine Branch and April Devine; Zachary’s dad, Jeff Proctor; as well as nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 p.m. She will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

