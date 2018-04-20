Ronald Reagan Johnson Sr.

Ronald Reagan Johnson Sr. passed away Wednesday April 18, 2018.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fla. to the late Charles and Ethel Mae Shewsbury Johnson. He was a lifetime resident of Jacksonville and graduated from Englewood High School, Class of 1969.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ethel Mae Bryant.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Lou Johnson; son, Ronald “Pete” Johnson Jr. (Carmen); daughter, Rhonda Jeffers (Chris); brothers, Eugene Johnson, Paul Johnson (Carol) and Thomas Johnson; grandchildren, Brianna Johnson and Reagan Jeffers; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018 in the chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home, located at 405 New Berlin Road in Jacksonville, with Rev. Ken Barney officiating. The family will received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018.

Cedar Bay Funeral Home