Perry “JR” Edenfield, 86, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed

away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Mr. Edenfield was born March 5, 1931 in Nunez, Ga. and moved to Fernandina Beach a year and a half ago from Florahome, Fla. He was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Rex Packaging in Jacksonville, Fla. in 1996 after 49 years of employment with the company. Mr. Edenfield loved his family very much and enjoyed fishing, traveling, being outdoors and watching Western movies.

He was predeceased by his son, Allen Lee Edenfield.

Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Cynthia Edenfield of Fernandina Beach; his daughter and son in law, Diane and William Morris of Carrollton, Ga.; nieces and nephews, Cheyanne

Marshall, Holly Dixon and Ronald Willis; three grandchildren, Jessica Morris, Crystal Dunkle and Heather Edenfield; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017 in the Stephens Chapel at Green Pine Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Green Pine Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2017 at the funeral home.

To sign Mr. Edenfield’s online register book, please visit the Green Pine website at www.greenpinefuneral.com.

Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery