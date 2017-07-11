Mrs. Iris H. Boyett, 87, of Fernandina Beach, Fla. passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

She was born on April 15, 1930 in Blackshear, Ga. to the late Marcie and Nellie (Harper) Henderson.

She grew up in Blackshear and attended school in Pierce County. In 1947, she met and married Winston Boyett after he came home from World War II, where he was enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Together, they moved to Fernandina in 1951 when he began employment with Container Corporation.

Mrs. Boyett worked for Waas Drugstore for many years, from the late 1950s until retiring in the early 2000s.

She enjoyed canning, cooking, baking, shopping for deals and speaking on what her family called “The Hotline” where she, her friends and sisters-in-law discussed all the happenings going on in town.

Mrs. Boyett was preceeded in death by her husband, Winston in 2010; her son, Billy Boyett in 2009; and her brother, Dennis ”Bug” Henderson in 2004.

She leaves behind her children, Charles (Kim) Boyett of Fernandina Beach, Mark (Vickie) Boyett of Fernandina Beach and Kaye (Jim) Bush of Fernandina Beach; daughter-in-law, Sandra Boyett; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and her beloved dog, “Sammy.”

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2017 in the Burgess Chapel at Oxley-Heard.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at Oxley-Heard.

Mrs. Boyett will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

