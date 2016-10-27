Mrs. Elaine M. Dolan, 86, of Amelia Island, passed away on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, 2016, at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach.

Born in Woburn, Mass., she was the second of three children and last living child born to the late George William and Ellen Connolly Adams. She grew up in Woburn and was a graduate of Woburn High School, Class of 1946. As the head cheerleader in high school, she was acquainted with a classmate and football player, Philip Bernard Dolan. During the summer of 1946, while visiting Foley Beach, she made the first advance toward Mr. Dolan, whom she would marry in 1951. Immediately after their being wed, Mr. Dolan returned to his U.S. Coast Guard assignment, leaving Mrs. Dolan in Woburn, where she raised their first child, Philip, and worked as a telephone operator and supervisor with AT&T. In 1954, her husband was discharged from active duty and returned home to pursue a long and successful career with Sears Roebuck and Co. In 1957, the Dolans welcomed their daughter Kristen. In the late 1960s, her husband’s career moved the family to New Jersey before relocating to Roswell, Ga., in the late 1970s. Since 1992, the Dolans have been residents of the Amelia Island Plantation.

Mrs. Dolan was a competitive bridge player and enjoyed gardening, golf, painting and collecting 1800s period Asian antiques.

She leaves behind her husband of 65 years, Philip B. Dolan of Amelia Island; their son, Philip Dolan of Maynard, Mass.; their daughter, Kristen E. Dolan, of Beaufort, N.C.; and two grandsons, Philip Patrick Dolan and Timothy Adams Dolan.

Services will be held at a later date.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors