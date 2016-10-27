Mrs. Carolyn Faye Hennemann, 65, of Fernandina Beach, passed away on Monday evening, Oct. 24, 2016, at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach.

Born in Columbia, S.C., she was the eldest of four children born to the late L.G. and Louise Caughman. She was a graduate of Dreher High School in Columbia, Class of 1969. In 1981 she married Harry E. Hennemann, a Marine Corps recruiter whom she had met in Jacksonville. After their marriage, the newlyweds relocated with his reassignments. Mrs. Hennemann had always worked in sales, for many years with Sears Roebuck and Co. in Jacksonville, N.C.; Albany, Ga.; and Orange Park. Most recently she worked with Enterprise Rental Agency at the Jacksonville International Airport and in Fernandina Beach. She and her husband have made their home in Fernandina Beach since 1994.

Mrs. Hennemann enjoyed living near the beach, time shopping with her daughter, Cynthia, and science fiction movies.

She had been a Southern Baptist since childhood.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leland Caughman.

She leaves behind her husband, Harry E. Hennemann of Fernandina Beach; two daughters, Lisa McLeod of Middleburg and Cynthia Bingham and her husband, Don, of Yulee; a brother, Lynn Caughman of South Carolina; a sister, Christine Laughead of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Hunter and Travis McLeod, and Brandon Bingham; and her rescue Lhasa Apso, Mayhem.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

