Mr. Benjamin Paul Simonds, 95, of Fernandina Beach, passed away on Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, 2016, at his daughter’s home in American Beach.

Born in Larksville, Pa., he was the son of the late Michael and Mary Karmilowicz Siemienowicz. He was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1938. After high school, he enlisted in the Army Air Force and served with the 8th Fighter Group in the Pacific Theater from 1940 until being honorably discharged with the rank of technical sergeant in 1945.

In 1947, he married Lois Derr. They made their home in Coopersburg, Pa., where they raised their eight children. Mr. Simonds worked as a senior draftsman at C&D Technologies in Conshohocken, Pa., until retiring in June 1987.

His wife, Lois, passed away in 2005. Mr. Simonds had made Key West his home before joining his daughter Christine on Amelia Island in 2011.

He was a graduate of Penn State University and was a lifelong fan of the Nittany Lions football team.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Joanne Moore, who passed away in 2015.

Mr. Simonds leaves behind his children, Michael Simonds and his wife, Mary McCoy, of Windham, Vt., Elizabeth Askin and her husband, Richard, of Fernandina Beach, Christine Dube-Dillon and her husband, Christopher, of Fernandina Beach, William Simonds and his wife, Christine, of Emmaus, Pa., James Simonds of Fernandina Beach, Jane Muir-Isherwood of Key West, and Patricia Cobb of Zionsville, Pa.; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A celebration of his life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the American Beach Community Center, 1600 Julia St., Fernandina Beach, with Marsha Brown officiating.

