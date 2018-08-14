Morris Chandler Shipper

Morris “Maury” Chandler Shipper, a 10-year resident of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully Sunday, August 12, 2018, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 63 years old.

Born August 2, 1955 in Florence, Ala., Maury graduated from the University of North Alabama with a Bachelor of Science in Business. He worked as a human resources manager for more than 30 years at several large paper corporations. After enjoying two years of retirement, Maury became a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines, a company and profession that brought him an incredible amount of joy and gratitude. He “LUVed” serving others and continued this work even through his illness.

Maury was the ultimate family man, sports fanatic, and all-around “good guy.” He enjoyed traveling with his wife, watching Alabama Crimson Tide football games with his family, reading John Grisham novels, telling anyone who would listen about his experience at Atlanta Braves Fantasy Camp, and playing with his pup, Lucy. Maury’s gregarious personality, love of life, and always-positive attitude profoundly impacted many lives. He never met a stranger! His unwavering faith, trust in God, and commitment to living his life with his “glass half full” will be remembered by all those who knew him. Maury was a friend to many and a hero to his family.

Maury leaves behind his wife, Diane Shipper, to whom he was proudly married for 40 years; their children, Christa Shipper, Leigh Anne (Sohail) Shajary, Curtis Shipper, and Mary Beth (Nicholas) Fincher; six grandchildren; and his siblings, Edward Shipper, Stephanie Shipper, Paula Shipper, and Suzanne Kushner. He was preceded in death by his son, Morris “Maury” Chandler Shipper Jr., and his parents, Edward Stanley Shipper and Ladye Cheri Shipper.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Mission Church in Yulee, Fla. He will be laid to rest at Bosque Bello Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Maury’s memory to the Children’s Miracle Network or the Ronald McDonald House.

