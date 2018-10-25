Mary Lee Morris, 88, of Amelia Island, Fla., passed from this life on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla., surrounded by her family who loved her so much.

She was born in Blackshear, Ga., and lived in Nassau County since 1982. Coming from Alma, Ga., she was a graduate of Way-cross, Ga. Nursing School and later earned her registered respiratory degree in Savannah, Ga.

Mary Lee was a member of Five Points Baptist Church and was very dedicated to her faith. She loved visiting with her three lovely daughters and being a grandmother and great-grandmother to those who loved her.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, E. Wilbur Morris of Little Piney Island in Fernandina Beach; daughters and son-in-law, Cheryl Sebastian of the British Virgin Islands, Karen L. Hawkins (Robert) of Palatka, Fla., and Connie Murphy of Fernandina Beach; sisters, Ailene Thompson, Clara Carter of Alma, and Betty Tillman of Garden City, Ga. In addition, she has six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Eternity Chapel with Pastor Frank Camarotti officiating. Her created remains will be laid to rest at Bosque Bello Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Eternity Funeral Homes & Cremations – Nassau