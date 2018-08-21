Lucy Mae Delaney, 93, passed peacefully August 13, 2018.

She was born May 31, 1925 in Fernandina Beach, Fla. She graduated from Peck High School at the age of 17. She attended Jones Beauty College in Jacksonville Fla. for cosmetology and became a licensed cosmetologist. She attended a business college and took a shorthand course. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and she volunteered at St. Peter’s Claver Church and St. Michael Church, preparing the alter before mass. She volunteered in the community as a social worker, giving clothing and food and assisting with completion of documents. She received many volunteer awards from community agencies. She enjoyed praying for others, singing, and doing the Lord’s work. She was a friend to many.

Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Mable and Wayman Roberts; four brothers, Raymond, Sammie, Romeo, and John Roberts; and sisters, Mary Agnes and Betty Roberts.

Lucy is survived by her daughters, Sherian Daniels of Fernandina Beach and Mable Russell (Robert) of Yulee, Fla.; son, Jimmy Simmons of Fernandina Beach; 12 grandchildren, Patria Williams of Fernandina Beach, Synetta Lawson (William) of Jacksonville, Lucy Polk (Richard) of Port St. Lucy, Fla., Eric Sanders of Yulee, Passion Hickson (Torry) of Honolulu, Hawaii, Ervin Grant, Jimmy Simmons Jr., Tanya Baker of Port Orange, Fla., Shaun Simmons of Jacksonville, Maury Brown of Jacksonville, and Chrysten Simmons of Panama City, Fla.; nieces, Bobbie Glover (Earli) of Titusville, Fla., Lisa Way (James) of Fernandina Beach, Pearl Sanders of Fernandina Beach, and Tommy Sanders (Sandra) of Fernandina Beach; a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many family and friends. She will be missed by them all.

Visitation will be held between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, August 24, 2018 at Huff and Battise Funeral Home, 401 Beech St., Fernandina Beach. A Homegoing service will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Huff and Battise Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bosque Bello Cementary in Fernandina Beach. A repass will be at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Hall, 801 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach.