LaToya Shanaye Wells passed away Friday, December 8, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the New Life Baptist Church, located at 464069 S.R. 200/A1A in Yulee, Fla. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, December 15, 2017 at the Elm St. Church of God, located at 502 S. 11th St. in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Interment will be in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

Funerals By T. S. Warden