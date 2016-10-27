Kathryn M. Jordan, 66, of Yulee, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, at Baptist Hospital in downtown Jacksonville.

Ms. Jordan was preceded in death by both her loving mother, Beatrice “Mayo” Johnson from Calhoun County, and her loving father, Lawrence Procter Johnson from Jacksonville.

Ms. Jordan started her career as the first female officer on the Hilliard Police Department and went on to work for Kings Bay Naval Base in security, then Container WestRock in Fernandina Beach and finally ending her career with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, working as a tower guard when the new jail was opened. She has always served the interests of this community and had such a caring and giving heart.

Ms. Jordan is survived by her daughter, April Mason of Yulee; her brother, William “Bill” Johnson and sister-in-law Judy Johnson of Callahan; her four grandchildren, Crystal Mason, Cody Mason, William “Billy” Johnson Jr. and Kimberly Brown; and was blessed with many great-great-grandchildren.

The family will be holding a small private service.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Ellis and Charlotte McAninch, Callahan Funeral Home Inc.

For I am already on the point of being sacrificed; the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing. – 2 Timothy 4:6-8

