Mrs. Joy Dzwilefsky, 71, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018 at UF Health North in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born in Kingston, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Ruth Reed Geida. She attended public schools in Kingston and was a 1969 graduate of Wilkes College, where she majored in music education.

In that same year she married Joe Dzwilefsky. They made their home in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She taught school full-time until she and Joe began a family, but she returned to work as a substitute in various capacities in the local schools. After retirement she and Joe made their home in Yulee. As an active member of Yulee United Methodist Church, she served on the Building Committee and the Board of Trustees. She was also active in the United Methodist Women and always looked forward to the Easter “Egg-Stravaganza” held for the children each year.

She worked regularly at Gracie’s Kitchen along with her husband, Joe. She loved the people and could usually be found working at the front desk to register the guests the evenings she worked. The assistance provided to those in need through Gracie’s Kitchen was a passion for her.

In addition to her involvement with her church, she enjoyed many simple pleasures. Whether it was traveling, going to the movies or going out to dinner, she took pleasure in them all. She also was always willing to watch football whenever she could and was a passionate fan of her Purdue Boilermakers and Army Black Knights.

Even after two of her children graduated from the United States Military at West Point, she continued as an active member of the Parents Club of West Point. Her family was her true passion. She loved Joe, her children and her grandchildren.

She leaves behind her husband of 49 years, Joe Dzwilefsky; her daughters, Deborah Titzer and her husband, Jason, of Newburgh, Ind., and Holly Dzwilefsky of Highland Falls, N.Y.; a son, Matthew Dzwilefsky and his wife, Amanda, of Houston, Texas; and her four grandchildren, Laura and Sam Titzer and Riley and Raylan Dzwilefsky.

Funeral services for Mrs. Dzwilefsky will be held Friday, September 7, 2018 at Yulee United Methodist Church with Pastor Charlie Sward officiating. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m. After the funeral service she will be laid to rest in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers her family asks that donations be made, in her memory, to the Coalition for the Homeless of Nassau County, P.O. Box 16123, Fernandina Beach, FL 32035. Please indicate Gracie’s Kitchen on memo line of the check.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors