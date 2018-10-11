Joseph W. Stephens Sr.

Mr. Joseph W. “Peanut” Stephens Sr., 77, of Yulee, Fla., passed away surrounded by his wife and six children Monday, October 8, 2018 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born to the late Joseph Lemuel and Ellen Westberry Stephens, he was raised in Jacksonville. In 1973 he and his wife, Derema “Ann,” moved their family to Yulee. Although retired now, he worked for many years as a logger with his brother in-law but also worked as a certified welder and a mechanic.

Peanut was a true family man. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with each and every one of them. He will always be remembered for how much he enjoyed fishing and having family cookouts. He spent many days fishing for catfish at Lofton Creek, usually with one of his grandchildren as his co-pilot. He was an exceptional gardener who was widely known for growing some of the world’s best tomatoes, which were his wife’s favorite. He also spent a lot of time in his garage, where he would tinker with various kinds motors, cars, and lawn equipment. He loved watching Western TV shows and the History Channel. He would often surprise Ann with random facts that he had learned throughout the night. He lived a full life and was very proud of the life that he and Ann had built together. He died happy!

He was loved by many and will be truly missed. His family is thankful for the time that they shared with him and will continue to keep him alive in their memories. Chances are, if you knew Peanut, then you have a great story to tell.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Scott and Mary Bennett, and two grandchildren, who he missed dearly.

He leaves behind his wife of 56 years, Derema “Ann” Stephens of Yulee; six children, Joseph W. “Joey” Stephens Jr. of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Patty Stephens of Yulee, Tracy (Chuck) Dopson of Yulee, Michael Stephens Sr. of Yulee, Timothy (LeeAnne) Stephens of Yulee, and DeeDee Stephens of Palm Coast, Fla.; two sisters, Patricia Forbes of Thomson, Ga., and Shirley (Alan) Kirkland of Hilliard, Fla.; and 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Peanut’s family and friends will gather to remember and celebrate his life at 5 p.m. Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Pirates Wood Club House.

