Jane W. McGuire, 78, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016.

She was born Sept. 30, 1938, in Yadkin County, N.C., and moved to Fernandina Beach from Titusville in 2008.

She was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles E. McGuire Sr., in 2010.

Survivors include three sons, Charles E. "Ed" McGuire (Trudy) of Locust Grove, Ga., Richard L. "Ric" McGuire (Laura) of Fernandina Beach, and Kenneth M. "Ken" McGuire of Titusville; one sister, Carol Lewis (Gerald) of Winston-Salem, N.C.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, in the chapel of Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors, McDonough, Ga. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Jonesboro, Ga.

