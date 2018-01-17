Frank Murray, 84, Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Heartland Health and Rehabilitation in Jacksonville.

Born July 25, 1933 in Blackshear, Ga., he was a son of the late Zeb Pendleton and Sarah Dowling Murray. Frank grew up in Waycross, Ga. and graduated from Wacona High School.

He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and served honorably for four years. From the Air Force, Frank would transition into a career that would carry him into retirement. He spent most of his working career as a field engineer for Lockheed. From to Cape Canaveral, Fla. to Austin, Texas, Frank worked for Lockheed Missile and Space for over 30 years. Frank retired to Fernandina Beach in 1991 from Kwajalein in the Marshall Islands.

He was an avid motorcycle rider and also enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Frank loved the outdoors and especially liked working in his yard. Among his many activities, he enjoyed his memberships in the American Legion Post 54, VFW 4351 and Moose Lodge 2073 in Merritt Island. Frank was the kind of guy who never met a stranger and had many, many friends.

In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his first wife, Edna; his daughter, Debi King; and two of his siblings, Rudolph Murray and Betty Walker.

His surviving family includes his wife, Gayle Murray of Fernandina Beach; his son, Jim Murray of Rockledge, Fla.; his stepson, Dennis Futch and his wife, Megan, of Chesapeake, Va.; two brothers, Zeb Murray Jr. of Waycross and Tommy Murray of Breman, Ga.; a sister, Vickie Tyre of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Heather Murray and her fiance’, Sean, Gary King Jr. and his wife, Lisa, Tiffany Diccolla and her husband, Steve, and Cameron, Connor, Julia and Ava Futch. He is also survived by his five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Hailey, MacKenzie, Cameron and Nicolas.

A service to remember Frank’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 20, 2018 in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley Heard Funeral Directors with Chaplain Bruce Malcolm officiating.

Following the service, the family will gather at American Legion Post 54 for a time of food and fellowship.

Those desiring may make contributions in Frank’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

