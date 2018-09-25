Dr. Mark David Welliver, 54, of Yulee, Fla., passed away suddenly on September 19, 2018.

Dr. Welliver was a professor of professional practice at Texas Christian University – School of Nurse Anesthesia and director of clinical research for Sunbelt Anesthesia Services in Jacksonville, Fla. Dr. Welliver was not only a gifted anesthesia instructor but also a national and international speaker for several anesthesia and pharmaceutical organizations.

A Yulee resident for the last 14 years, Mark was originally from Collegeville, Pa. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from West Chester University in Pennsylvania. His anesthesia education was obtained at The Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia, from which he graduated in 1997, and Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, where he earned a Master of Science in 1998. Mark obtained a Doctor of Nursing Practice from TCU in 2009.

Mark loved his family and enjoyed spoiling his girls. His passion was his family as well as being on the water. Woodworking and gardening were among his many other hobbies. Family vacations and trips, especially to Disney World, created many happy memories for all. “His Girls” and anesthesia were his world, and both now have a huge void and will miss him terribly.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Dr. Dawn Dalpé Welliver, and his beloved daughters, Vanessa (16) and Victoria (10). He is also survived by his mother, Patricia A. (Polastre) Welliver, wife of the late Dr. William A. Welliver. Other surviving family members include his brothers, William (Butch) Welliver and Todd Welliver, M.D.; and his sister, Melanie (Welliver) Cassar. Many nieces and nephews also will be missing his presence in their lives.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, September 28, 2018, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Mission Church, located at 98000 St. Francis Way in Yulee. There will be a visitation between 10 and 10:45 a.m. before the Mass at St. Francis of Assisi.

