Donald McCall Davis Jr. passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Friday November 3, 2017. Born May 19, 1931 in Quitman, Ga., Don attended The Citadel. After being discharged from the U.S. Army, he joined the Prudential Insurance Company, retiring in 1991 as the vice president of real estate operations.

Don and his wife Jan (1935-2012) settled in Fernandina Beach in 1992. They had a very active volunteer life. Don was a docent at the Amelia Island Museum of History. He also served on the board of directors, was a volunteer at Baptist Hospital for 20 years, and worked at the Barnabas Center. He also served on the Chapel Board at the Amelia Plantation Chapel. Don was named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Nassau County Volunteer Center.

Don was completely selfless and service-oriented. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and southern charm. “Don never met a stranger” and just needed “a few kind words.”

Don is survived by his sister, Evelyn Davis Allen (Bob) of Atlanta, Ga.; his two daughters, Laurie Edwards (Bill) of Thomasville, Ga., and Ashley Skurla (Mark) of Wheaton, Ill.; and four grandchildren, Steve Skurla (Mary) of West Chester, Pa.; Rives Edwards of Wilmington, N.C., Sarah Skurla of Ann Arbor, Mich., and McCall Edwards of Thomasville, Ga.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017 at the Amelia Plantation Chapel, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: Amelia Plantation Chapel, RE: Memorial Fund, 36 Bowman Road, Amelia Island, FL 32034 and Amelia Island Museum of History, Davis Memorial Fund, 233 S. Third St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

