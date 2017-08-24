Death Notices 8.25.2017

Doris Donofrio, 92, of Yulee, passed away August 18, 2017 at UF Health North in Jacksonville. No local services are planned at this time.

Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery

Mr. Frederick W. Giltmier, 74, of Fernandina Beach, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2017, at the Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

Kathryn “Katy” Nardi, 61, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fernandina Beach. Mrs. Nardi will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

Antoinette Marie Vezzosi, 80, of Yulee, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach. No local services are planned at this time.

Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery