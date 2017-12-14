Death Notices 12.15.2017
Thu, 12/14/2017 - 4:35pm Fernandina1
Death Notices 12.15.2017
Wallace D. Clifton, 78, of Yulee, Fla., passed away December 7, 2017 at Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Arrangements are incomplete.
Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery
Ruth Nevenzel Neely, 93, of Fernandina Beach, Fla. and Atlanta, Ga., passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017 in Decatur, Ga. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 17, 2017 in Bosque Bello Cemetery.
Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors