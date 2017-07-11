Death Notices 11.08.2017

David Lynn Ferguson, 61, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 29, 2017 in the care of Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

Eternity Funeral Homes & Cremations – Nassau

William Ray Long, 79, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family in the care of Community Hospice of Northeast Florida.

Eternity Funeral Homes & Cremations – Nassau

Mr. Leo Skura, 92, of Amelia Island, Fla. passed away on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors

Frank Ernest Vones, 90, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away on November 2, 2017 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Arrangements to be announced.

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors