Death Notices 10/28/16

Cynthia Gill Majczak, 59, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at Memorial Hospital.

William James "L.A." Lohr, 53, of Yulee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, surrounded by his family in the care of Community Hospice – Warner Center in Fernandina Beach. He will be laid to rest in the Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.

Ronald E. Palmquist, 73, of Fernandina Beach, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.

David Everette Slemp Jr., 43, of Callahan, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016.

Funeral services for Rosemary Celeste Walraven, 62, formerly of Fernandina Beach, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fernandina Beach. She will be laid to rest in Bosque Bello Cemetery. The repast will follow in St. Michael's parish hall. Her family will receive friends and family on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5-8 p.m. in the Burgess Chapel of Oxley-Heard, where the vigil service will be conducted at 6 p.m.

