Death Notices 05.31.2017
Tom Henry Conwell, 50, of Fernandina Beach, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 25, 2017, in the care of Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring.
Eternity Funeral Homes & Cremations – Nassau
The funeral service for Robert Lee “Rob” Gray will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the River of Praise Worship Center, 83410 St. Mark Drive, Yulee. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at St. James Baptist Church, C.R. 108, Yulee. Interment in Elmore Wilds Cemetery.
Funerals by T.S. Warden, Jacksonville
Joseph Horton of Yulee passed away Monday, May 29, 2017.
Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery
Elaine G. Nelson, 71, of Fernandina Beach passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017.
Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors
Esther Josephine Pierce, 94, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017, while residing at Quality Health of Fernandina Beach.
Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors
Carroll William Scott Jr., 68, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017.
Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery
Memorial services for Nancy Louise Thornton will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Yulee United Methodist Church.
Green Pine Funeral Home Cremations & Cemetery