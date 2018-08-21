David E. Bunch, 71, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Friday, August 17, 2018 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

Born in Fernandina Beach, Florida, he and his brother, Dennis, were the first set of male twins born at Humphreys Memorial Hospital to the late James W. “Jake” Bunch and Frances Elizabeth Davis Bunch.

After graduating from Fernandina Beach High School in 1964, David enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, in which he served honorably and with distinction during the Vietnam War. David was stationed in Thailand as well as many locales across the United States until his retirement at the rank of technical sergeant in 1984.

He stayed in touch with his friends from high school. He loved the monthly gatherings when the Class of 1964 would gather for a meal.

David began his “second career” as logistics director of the Hurricane Island Outward Bound/STEP Program. While with Outward Bound, David’s support and experience impacted the students and staff alike.

Through Outward Bound/STEP, he made friends across the United States and was known as “Papa Bear” by some. From cooking to repairing a tent zipper or a camp stove to advice in handling ethical challenges, David provided guidance and an example to instructors and staff who were often in need of a mentor. One staff member wrote of David, he learned from him “how to be both firm and fair.”

Upon retiring from Outward Bound, he spent extended periods of time traveling the entire United States, where he took the time to stop and visit with friends along the way.

David’s fondness of cooking was legendary but it was his seafood dishes that were most memorable. Both his shrimp potato salad and his shrimp gumbo were enjoyed each time he would prepare them.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard Bunch and Gary Bunch; a niece, Tammy; and a nephew, Chris.

He leaves behind his twin brother, Dennis (Sarah) Bunch, and brother, Jerry Bunch, both of Fernandina Beach; nieces and nephews, Raul, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Cindy, James, Melinda King, Michael, Amey, Sharon, and Phillip.

A Memorial Service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Five Points Baptist Church with Pastor Frank Camarotti officiating.

