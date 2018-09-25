Benjamin Matthew Merritt, 30, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Warner Center for Caring in Fernandina Beach, Fla. after a brief illness.

Ben loved to fish and would have spent all his time on the water if he could. He would happily lend a helping hand when needed and always appreciated and loved his family and friends deeply. He will be missed by many.

Ben preceded in death by his brother, Joshua David Merritt.

He leaves behind his father and stepmother, Greg and Terri Sturges Merritt; his mother and stepfather, Chong & Glen Clackler; his sister, Sarah Merritt; niece, Elizabeth Merritt; grandmother and grandfather, Joe and Bonnie Merritt; and sister-in-law and close friend, Sandy Barber. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories and condolences at www. oxleyheard.com

Oxley-Heard Funeral Directors