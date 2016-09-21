Yulee man drowns in Amelia River

A 55-year-old Yulee man drowned Thursday morning in what investigators are calling a boating accident at the Goffinsville boat ramp at the south end of Old Nassauville Road.

Anthony Rankin died at 10:19 a.m. at Baptist Medical Center Nassau, according to Public Information Coordinator Karen Parker of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Deputies from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office were first to respond to the scene but called in FWC as soon as they determined the call was boating-related.

Lt. Tony Wright, from FWC’s Jacksonville office, said two people were launching a fishing boat shortly after 9 a.m.

One of them stayed in the boat while the other hauled away the boat’s trailer to the parking lot of the launch site, he said.

When the man came back to the ramp, he found the boat making circles in the water with the other man hanging on to the side, according to Wright.

“He held on as long as he could but eventually, it was too much,” Wright said.

Wright explained that the second man believes the first fell overboard when he throttled up the boat’s engine.

“There were no signs of alcohol or nothing like that, so it pretty much looks like an accident but, you know, we’re still investigating,” Wright said.

An ambulance with lights activated left the scene at approximately 10:10 a.m., but Wright could not confirm the individual’s condition at the time.

Neither Wright nor Parker would immediately confirm the identity of the second man but did say that full details will be available in a preliminary report to be issued Thursday.