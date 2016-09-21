Yulee man dead after fall from boat into Nassau River

A 55-year-old Yulee man drowned Thursday morning in what investigators are calling a boating accident at the Goffinsville boat ramp at the south end of Old Nassauville Road.

Anthony Rankin died at 10:19 a.m. at Baptist Medical Center Nassau, according to Public Information Coordinator Karen Parker of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Deputies from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office were first to respond to the scene but called in FWC as soon as they determined the call was boating-related.

Lt. Tony Wright, from FWC’s Jacksonville office, said Rankin and another unidentified man were launching a fishing boat shortly after 9 a.m.

Rankin stayed in the boat while the other man hauled away the boat’s trailer to the parking lot of the launch site, he said.

According to the preliminary report released Thursday morning by the FWC, a witness said Rankin said he “gave too

much throttle.”

The sudden acceleration caused Rankin to go overboard. The witness said Rankin attempted to hold on the boat, which was still under power and going around in circles in the Nassau River.

“(Rankin) then let go of the vessel and made an attempt to swim to shore. Before reaching the shoreline, the subject struggled and went under the water,” the report states.

Bystanders at the boating ramp pulled Rankin from the water and performed CPR until medics arrived.

An ambulance with lights activated left the scene at about 10:10 a.m.

“He held on as long as he could but eventually, it was too much,” Wright said.

“There were no signs of alcohol or nothing like that, so it pretty much looks like an accident but, you know, we’re still investigating,” Wright said.

Neither Wright nor Parker would immediately confirm the identity of the second man but did say a final report will be issued in a few days.