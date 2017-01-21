Women's March in Fernandina Beach

Sat, 01/21/2017 - 11:50am Fernandina1
By: 
Peg Davis, News-Leader
pegdavis@fbnewsleader.com

An estimated 1,000 women, men and children gathered in Central Park in Fernandina Beach on Saturday, then marched through the city to show support for women's rights in general plus a wide variety of causes and concerns, including the rights of the disabled and the right to health care. Marches were organized nationwide for the day after the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

