Woman who died in Callahan wreck identified

A 59-year-old Callahan woman is dead and another woman is in serious condition after a Friday morning wreck in Callahan, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at 6:25 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Pinebreeze Circle and U.S. 1. The driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on Pinebreeze Circle as she approached U.S. 1.

The driver of a 2015 Kia Forte, identified in the FHP report as Michele Martin, 48, of Callahan, was traveling southbound on U.S. 1 approaching Pinebreeze Circle. The Cruze crossed into Martin’s path, and Martin’s vehicle collided with the driver’s side of the Cruze. The driver of the Cruze, identified as Debra Merritt, was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

Martin was taken to University of Florida Health Jacksonville in serious condition, and Merritt was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.