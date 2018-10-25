Who are the judges on the Nov. 6 election ballot?

Making an informed “yes or no” decision about the six judges seeking retention on the Nov. 6 ballot can be a challenge for the typical voter. These are judges on the state supreme or district appellate courts up for “merit retention.”

While all Florida Supreme Court and appellate court judges in Florida are appointed by the governor, they must be brought before Florida voters for subsequent approval. Newly appointed judges must appear on the ballot within two years of their initial appointment. Subsequently, all Florida Supreme Court and appellate court judges rotate on the ballot subject to voter retention every six years.

Merit retention elections occur only during general elections in even-numbered years. Merit retention is not supposed to be about voicing disagreement with particular judicial opinions, but about consideration of whether a judge is ethical, impartial and qualified to remain on the court.

One Florida Supreme Court justice and five First District Court of Appeal judges are on the Nov. 6 ballot. The following information was gleaned from the judges’ online biographies, Florida Bar Association ratings, and news stories related to any of the candidates including known media endorsements.

•••

Justice Alan Lawson, 57, was appointed to the Florida Supreme Court by Gov. Rick Scott in December 2016. He is originally from Lakeland, Fla., and has served as a trial lawyer, circuit judge and appellate judge.

He received his law degree from Florida State University in 1987 with highest honors. He has served on multiple advisory committees in the state court system and participated in many extracurricular judicial and civic activities. He has received multiple professional awards from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer rating for law knowledge and ethics; the Florida Council on Crime and Delinquency and Florida State University. During his term on the Fifth District Court of Appeal, he was twice retained by voters. In a Florida Bar Association retention poll of 980 attorneys claiming considerable knowledge of his work, Lawson received an 86-percent approval rating.

In an editorial on Oct. 22, the Tampa Bay Times endorsed his retention as Florida Supreme Court Justice.

•••

Judge Harvey L. Jay III, 56, was appointed to the First District Court of Appeal in February 2016 by Scott. Prior to his appointment to the appellate court, Jay served four years as a circuit judge in Duval County, where he presided over family and civil divisions. He has more than 20 years of experience as a civil trial lawyer. Originally from Jacksonville, he received his law degree in 1987 from the University of Florida. He has held numerous bar offices and participated in multiple professional organizations. He was awarded Jurist of the Year by the Jacksonville Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates and an AV preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell. Among 317 attorneys with considerable knowledge of his work, he received a Florida Bar approval rating of 84 percent.

•••

Judge Stephanie W. Ray, 48, has served on the First District Court of Appeal since appointment by Scott on June 27, 2011. She is also currently an adjunct faculty member of the Florida State University College of Law, where she was previously associate dean for administration and academic affairs. Originally from Vicksburg, Miss., she currently resides in Tallahassee. She received her law degree in 1995 with honors from FSU. She has served on many Florida Bar committees and currently teaches courses for the Florida Judicial College. Ray has also served on multiple Florida Supreme Court committees.

She has been on the board of directors for multiple, professional organizations including the Legal Aid Foundation, the Tallahassee Bar Association, Tallahassee Women Lawyers, and FSU College of Law Alumni. She has also served on the boards of civic organizations including Junior League, YMCA, Ronald McDonald House, Brehon Institute for Family Services and St. Peter’s Anglican Church.

She had received awards from FSU College of Law, The Florida Bar’s Young Lawyers Division and the Association of Women Lawyers. Of 415 attorneys with considerable knowledge of her work, she received an 87-percent approval rating on the Florida Bar merit retention poll.

•••

Chief Judge Bradford L. Thomas, 64, was appointed to the First District Court of Appeal by Gov. Jeb Bush in 2005. He is from Jacksonville and received his law degree in 1982 with honors from the University of Florida College of Law. He previously served as Public Safety policy coordinator in the governor’s office; as justice counsel for the Florida House of Representatives and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection; assistant state attorney on the second judicial circuit and assistant attorney general for the Criminal Appeals Division. He has participated on the Supreme Court committee on Standard Jury Instructions in Criminal Cases and the appellate education committee. He received an award from the Prosecuting Attorneys Association in 2000 and the Florida Sheriffs Association in 1999. Among 409 attorneys with considerable knowledge of his work, he received a 75-percent approval rating on the Florida Bar merit retention poll.

•••

Judge M. Kemmerly Thomas, 52, was appointed to the First District Court of Appeal by Scott on June 2, 2016. Born in Monroe, La., she currently resides in Tallahassee. She received her law degree from the University of Mississippi College of Law in 1991. Prior to her appointment she was in private practice in Tallahassee and in Thomasville and Savannah, Ga. She is a member of both the Florida and Georgia Bars and has served on professional committees in both states. Her specialty was workers’ compensation defense, a practice area in which she is board certified. Civic associations include the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Wounded Warriors, the Quality Deer Management Association and the National Turkey Federation. She is a certified volunteer in conservation and land management. She was awarded a preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been a keynote speaker in multiple conferences on workers compensation in both Florida and Georgia. Among 269 attorneys who had considerable knowledge of her work, she received a 76-percent approval rating

on the Florida Bar merit retention poll.

A September 2017 article in the Tampa Bay Times noted that Thomas was one of two jurists who appeared on the program as sponsors of a “Friends of the NRA” event in Tallahassee. The article cited a line from the Florida Code of Judicial Conduct that says judges “shall not use or permit the use of the prestige of judicial office for fundraising or membership solicitation.” Thomas was quoted as having paid $400 for a table and said she was attending the event as a citizen and not a judge. She denied assisting in fundraising for the organization. She and another jurist at the event said they were not supposed to be listed as judges on the program and were not given prior review before it was published.

A Tallahassee lawyer, Richard Greenberg, who has represented judges and lawyers in ethics matters, did not find it inappropriate for judges to attend an NRA charity event as long as they were not participating in fundraising activities.

•••

Judge Allen Winsor, 42, was appointed to the appellate court by Scott in 2016. Prior to his appointment, he served as solicitor general for the Florida Attorney General. He was previously in private practice in Tallahassee and Atlanta, where he specialized in election law. He has participated in two professional committees. No civic associations or awards were listed in his official bio. Among 325 attorneys who had considerable knowledge of his work, he received an approval rating of 77 percent on the Florida Bar merit retention poll.

Winsor has recently been nominated by President Trump for a federal judge position on the U.S. District Court of North Florida. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, a coalition of more than 200 national organizations committed to promoting and protecting the civil and human rights of all persons in the United States, wrote a letter on June 13 in opposition to Windsor’s confirmation for federal judge. The letter stated, “Mr. Winsor is a young, conservative ideologue who has attempted to restrict voting rights, LGBT equality, reproductive freedom, environmental protection, criminal defendants’ rights and gun safety. He does not possess the neutrality and fair-mindedness necessary to serve in a lifetime position as a federal judge.” The full contents of the letter are available online at multiple sites including civilrights.org.

Confirmation of Winsor’s nomination as a federal judge must be approved by the Senate and confirmation was still pending at press time.

For more information, the Florida Bar Association offers a publication, Guide for Florida Voters: Answers to Your Questions about Florida Judges, Judicial Elections and Merit Retention. Copies can be obtained by email at votersguide@floridabar.org or by calling 850-561-5834. It can be viewed online at their website www.floridabar.org/TheVotesinYourCourt.