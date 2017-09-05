West Mims Fire rages, no rain in sight

County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to extend the current outdoor burning ban by one week as the West Mims Fire in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge continued to grow and cover Nassau County with its smoke. It is the largest wildfire in the nation at this time. There is no expectation of rain until Saturday, and even then only a 20 percent chance forecast as of Tuesday afternoon.

The ban would end May 15, unless commissioners meet for a special meeting that day to consider extending the ban once again. State law prohibits the commission from extending the prohibition for more than a week at a time.

Nassau County Emergency Management issued a precautionary notice on its Facebook page Saturday to citizens who live on the west side of the county as the West Mims Fire in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge moves east toward the St. Marys River.

As of Tuesday, the West Mims Fire was 140,409 acres and 12 percent contained. There are 691 personnel assigned to the incident, and resources include nine helicopters, five fixed-wing tankers, 69 wildland fire engines, six dozers, 42 tractor plows, two hot-shot crews each consisting of 20 people, and various other overhead and support positions, according to a news release from the refuge.

“Aircraft and ground crews will continue to maintain and reinforce fire containment lines constructed around and south of Hwy 94. There will be a full complement of aircraft including helicopters and fixed wing air tankers to battle the fire on the south and southeast perimeter. Structure protection crews will be working in the areas where homes and structures are located. Crews continue to monitor for fire activity on Billys and Strange Islands,” the release states.

The release adds that the entire southern half of Charlton County, Ga., including the Moniac and St. George areas, is under an evacuation order. Smoke from the fire caused hazy conditions and dropped small flakes of ash in Fernandina Beach and Yulee on Tuesday.

Animal control ordinance discussed

Nearly a dozen individuals came to Monday’s regular County Commission meeting to voice their concerns over a draft animal control ordinance that will be discussed at a public hearing later this month.

Many of the individuals voiced concerns about the tethering of animals, enforcement and the language of the ordinance itself.

David Fashingbauer, a 21-year resident of Marsh Landing, said he was a supporter of an unattended dog-tethering ordinance because he has “been exposed to three egregious cases of dog tethering.”

“The most recent of which is when my neighbor boarded up his marsh-front home in the path of Hurricane Matthew, dragged his doghouse with his dog still chained to it into his garage, locked the garage door and evacuated for five days. I heard the dog barking and howling, and I was able to pass food and water to the dog through a broken window, so it survived. I haven’t seen that dog off the chain for two years,” he said. “I have some problems with the ordinance that you have before you this evening. At the bottom of page one, it suggest that an agent of animal control can come to my home, demand to examine my dog or pet and if they deem that my pet is not receiving humane treatment, they can take it from me. Well, first of all, this ordinance doesn’t define what humane treatment is; that’s one problem. Second problem is that’s a violation of my Fourth Amendment rights.”

Fashingbauer added that the ordinance “attempts to restrict tethering by saying that a dog can be tethered as long as it is in visual range of a responsible party; ‘responsible party’ isn’t defined.”

“This ordinance is not going to be enforceable. It hasn’t worked in other counties and it won’t work here,” he said. “What I’m asking is that you consider pursuing a discussion and seeking expert counsel to get an ordinance that we can all live with. Nassau County and its people, pets and taxpayers deserve a fair and clear ordinance.”

Ted Kostich, the chairman of the Nassau County Animal Coalition, said that banning tethering could pose other problems.

“We’ve had a lot of debate about this ordinance. … Being a builder and developer, I’m more of a realist, and I realized that there’s probably, out of the 65,000 that live in this community, there’s probably 10 to 12,000 that just would be in a terrible bind not being able to tether an animal,” Kostich said. “We felt that having a no-tether option would just end up filling our shelters. If the animal control officer went out and said, ‘You can’t tether,’ and the person said, ‘I can’t afford a fence’ … then they would end up filling our shelters up.”

Jennifer Cruz brought up enforcement issues with the ordinance and addressed the importance of the language used in the ordinance.

“As a law enforcement officer who enforces both laws and ordinances for the state, the 12-hour time limit is impossible to prove or enforce unless you waste time and resources,” she said. “I also understand that cruelty cases are a law enforcement matter, but many times, before law enforcement intervenes, these issues should have and could have been addressed, which is why language needs to be specific to not only protect the animal, but the public. Specific language will also aid an animal control officer in conducting their job because they will be able to take into account the totality of the circumstances and utilize discretion on a case-by-case basis.”

Nassau County Animal Services Director Tim Maguire said, “Currently, we have no ordinance stating that there’s any limit on the tethering at all; just some restrictions on the actual tether and swivels and proper shelter and whatnot.”

“I think there needs to be more education and funds raised from some place to assist the people that can’t afford to purchase an alternative to tethering, and eventually, we can get to a no-tethering status that everyone in the county could agree upon. I don’t think we’re there right now. I think we’re pretty divided,” he said. “Starting off with some sort of rules on tethering is a step in the right direction. That’s my opinion.”

Commissioners will hold a public hearing regarding the animal control ordinance during their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22.

Other business

Commissioners heard a presentation from Mike Hays, the transportation director for the Nassau County Council on Aging, regarding findings related to public transportation.

The presentation was based on work conducted by a subcommittee formed by the Nassau County Transit Strategy Working Group. Reading from his presentation, Hays said the subcommittee was tasked to “establish priorities, projects and estimated costs for improving public transit in Nassau County; bring vision and goals from the 2015

Transit Study to a local level; incorporate the aspects of regional transit; and recommend action steps that will make the priorities happen.”

Hays recommended revising the county’s mobility plan, dedicating fuel tax funds for transit operations, collecting feedback on amenities for bus stop locations and conducting a community-wide commuter and park-and-ride survey, among other recommendations.

“The subcommittee recommends that transfer hubs – that is, park-and-rides – be installed at or, or very near State Road 200 and Amelia Concourse, the East Nassau Community Planning area and I-95 and in downtown Jacksonville in collaboration with JTA (Jacksonville Transit Authority),” Hays said. “Based on community input, the subcommittee recommends transit stops – bus stops – at the full-service school in Yulee, FSCJ (Florida State College at Jacksonville) Nassau Center, shopping centers along State Road 200/A1A, at the Peck Center in Fernandina Beach, at Lime and 14th streets, at the Omni and Ritz hotels, somewhere in the Fernandina Historic District and somewhere near Sadler Road in the Wal-Mart area.”