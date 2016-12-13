Off to war: Jim Thomas fights for Guadalcanal

Lifelong Nassau County resident Jim Thomas, 95, recently shared with the News-Leader the remarkable journey of his life. On Dec. 7, we published Part 1 of his story, from his childhood in Fernandina during the Great Depression, through his enlistment in the Marine Corps and his elopement with Anne Walters. Part 2 begins with the secrecy surrounding his departure for the Pacific Theater.

Although he had already been a Marine for two years, the war in Europe seemed like a remote event for Jim Thomas until Japan attacked the U.S. at Pearl Harbor.

Previously stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, his company had learned how to operate heavy construction equipment. At their base in North Carolina, later named Camp Lejeune, they had practiced beach landings.

Now they were going to put their skills to use.

In June 1942, Thomas departed with A Company, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, U.S. Marines, by train for California. No one told them where they would be assigned from there.

Once in California, they were advised to mail valuables like rings and watches back home for safekeeping. He included his winnings from a poker game the night before. Dollar bills fluttered to the floor when his new wife, Anne, opened the envelope.

His company boarded ships, again with no word on where they were bound. They ended up in Wellington, New Zealand, where their task was to convert the troop transports on which they had arrived into combat ships. That done, the Marines boarded the repurposed ships for yet another secret destination.

They soon learned their mission was to take control of a Japanese air base under construction on the island of Guadalcanal in the southern Solomon Islands. It would be the first offensive maneuver for the Allies in the Pacific Theater.

The Solomon Islands stretch for more than 10,000 square miles of Oceania from east of Papua New Guinea to northwest of Vanuatu. The northernmost islands were considered part of Papua New Guinea. The southern end of the archipelago had long been a British protectorate until invasion by the Japanese began in May 1942. Construction of a new Japanese airbase underway on Guadalcanal, one of the larger southern islands, posed a threat to sea traffic and communications for both the West Coast of the U.S. and the east coast of Australia.

On Aug. 7, 1942, 11,000 Allied forces, predominantly U.S. Marines, staged a surprise attack on Guadalcanal, their arrival concealed by bad weather. A smaller number of Marines landed on two other occupied islands where they would encounter fierce fighting but win quick victories. While there was little initial resistance on Guadalcanal as outnumbered Japanese troops abandoned the unfinished airfield and fled into the jungle, the battle for Guadalcanal dragged on for six months as the Japanese tried to recapture the base.

“I was in the second wave of Marines to land on the island,” Thomas recalled. “The first wave belonged to the infantry.”

His company’s assignment was to stay at the beach and unload supplies off the ships.

Seventy-five American and Australian warships and transports took part in the assault. Japanese warplanes from island bases farther to the north would pound the ships over the next two days. Most of the unloading took place after dark, in between aerial attacks.

On the second day of the invasion, the American commander of the aircraft carrier task force, Vice Adm. Frank Fletcher, made a decision to withdraw ahead of schedule, citing the loss of 14 carrier fighter aircraft among other reasons. His decision would leave amphibious forces without vital air cover. The commander of amphibious forces was compelled to withdraw the following morning with more than half the heavy equipment and provisions still onboard.

It took four days for Marines to move supplies from the beach to the secured air base for storage. Including provisions abandoned by the Japanese, the troops had a 14-day supply of food. Troops were limited to two meals a day.

Armed with bolt-action M1903 Springfield rifles, they had a 10-day supply of ammunition. All were fresh out of military training and without combat experience.

Soon after landing, troops began coming down with dysentery. Tropical diseases took a toll on both sides throughout the campaign.

Using equipment abandoned by the Japanese, the Allies completed the airfield in 11 days and named it Henderson Field. The following day, small numbers of aircraft and their crews began to arrive. By the end of August, 64 aircraft were stationed at Henderson. Air battles between Allied aircraft and Japanese bombers and fighters took place almost daily.

In late August and early September, several small naval convoys arrived with more food, ammunition, fuel, aircraft technicians and more than 300 construction engineers to maintain and improve the airfield. In October, Japanese reinforcements and supplies were arriving nightly by destroyer runs on the “Tokyo Express,” a passageway down the middle of the island chain.

While some Marines went on patrols into the jungle to root out Japanese soldiers, Thomas was among those assigned to repair the airfield after bombings. He remembered the daily routine.

“The field would get bombed during the day,” he said. “We all were assigned a foxhole for cover. They came over us real low. I can remember the sound of those bomb bays clicking open above us. Click, click, click. They told you not to look up ’cause you would never see the one that hit you anyway. And there were always 21 planes. We would count them. Everyday there would be the same, 21.

“When the bombers left, we would jump out of our foxholes and go to repairing the field,” he continued. “We had these big metal grates we used to cover holes so planes could keep on flying while we were making repairs. At night, there would be Japanese (soldiers) coming out of the jungle shooting at us all night. Then we would begin all over again in the morning.”

That was Thomas’ routine for three long months. Despite an additional trickle of supplies, he remembers being hungry much of the time.

“Sometimes all we had was fish heads and rice to eat,” he said. “… After the Army came to relieve us in December, when everyone hit the foxholes, we Marines would sneak out and steal some of the Army rations while they were in the foxholes. We were that hungry.”

He also contracted malaria, as did most of his fellow soldiers.

An intermittent fever caused by a parasite that invades red blood cells, malaria is contracted through mosquito bites.

“First, you start shaking like you are cold, even though you are hot with a fever, and then you just feel sick all over. Sometimes I would pass out,” Thomas said. “The corpsmen did the best they could. They gave us pills, I think it was quinine, and something to drink, I don’t remember what that was called. There wasn’t much they could do.”

He recalled having two bouts, each lasting an average of two weeks, while on Guadalcanal.

The malaria parasite can lie dormant in the liver for months or several years before the next recurrence. Thomas had a total of nine bouts over the course of two years. From Guadalcanal, he and his fellow Marines were sent to a hospital in Australia for extended treatment. He was cured only after returning to the United States for further rehabilitation.

Before the Japanese surrendered Guadalcanal in February 1943, there had been three major land battles, seven large naval battles and daily aerial battles. Both sides took heavy losses in terms of ships and aircraft.

One source indicates that Japanese casualties on Guadalcanal numbered about 25,000 experienced ground troops and that nearly three-fourths of the deaths were from starvation and tropical diseases. One estimate of Allied casualties on Guadalcanal is 7,100, but this number does not include reports of naval casualties, which were reportedly so high that the number was not released for many years.

The Allied victory of attrition at Guadalcanal stopped Japanese expansion in the South Pacific and put the Japanese on the defensive.

From the hospital in Australia, Thomas was sent back to active duty in New Britain and later to Pavuvu, both islands in the Solomon chain. In New Britain, his path might have crossed that of famous Marine pilot Greg “Pappy” Boyington, leader of the renowned Black Sheep Squadron. The Japanese captured Boyington when his plane crashed near New Britain in January 1944. Boyington’s story, based on his 1958 book, Baa Baa Black Sheep, became a TV series.

In Pavuvu, Thomas crossed paths with a friendly face from home. The island was a staging area for operations in the South Pacific. One day he heard that someone was asking if there were any soldiers from Florida there. It was N.A. Hardee Jr. from Fernandina, who had joined the Coast Guard and was unloading supplies at Pavuvu. The two knew one another from before the war and were delighted to see each other. They were in the middle of sharing what Thomas called “a feast” of a meal when they were forced to run for cover during a bombing raid. Thomas fell into the water while fleeing.

Before war’s end, three of Thomas’ brothers back home were drafted into service, leaving his widowed mother to worry about four sons in military service serving on two fronts. One brother also served in the Pacific, and the other two took part in the invasion of Normandy.

“And none of us ever got a Purple Heart,” mused Thomas, meaning none of the brothers received injuries in combat.

His sainted mother must have had some good connections.

In the next part of this series, Thomas returns to postwar Fernandina.