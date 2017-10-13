USDA Disaster Assistance and Hurricane Recovery Workshop in Callahan

The U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Service Center in Nassau County is hosting a disaster assistance and hurricane recovery workshop on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. at the North Florida Fairgrounds, Nassau County Multi-Use Facility, 543350 US Highway 1, Callahan, Fla., 32011, according to a news release. The event is free and open to the public.

Representatives from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) will present information on the various disaster assistance programs and resources available for farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.

Workshop topics include emergency assistance for livestock & crop-related expenses and losses; financial assistance programs to help with farm and farmland damage; deadlines for applying for disaster assistance programs and programs to help with restoration and rehabilitation of farm and ranch land.

For more information contact Hugh Hunter, 386-269-3497. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate in this meeting should contact Hugh Hunter, 386-269-3497 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 by Oct. 29.