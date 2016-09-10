Updates from Nassau County Emergency Management

Nassau County Emergency Management updates:

"City of Fernandina Beach is NOT under a boil water notice. Boil water advisory is for private well owners ONLY.

"Baptist Nassau in Fernandina Beach has reopened inpatient, outpatient, and emergency services as of 0700.

"The American Red Cross will be moving the people currently sheltering in Hilliard Middle School to another shelter. (This is so the school can be inspected and cleared for students to come back) After the transition is complete we will notify the citizens about the location of the new Red Cross shelter.

"The Nassau County School Board will be making a determination soon. The school staff members are going to be clearing debris at the schools and checking their networks. When they finish inspecting all of the Nassau county school buildings, and everything is completed and safe, they will notify Nassau County Emergency Management . We will post the info as soon as we have it."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that federal disaster aid has been made available to the State of Florida to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the area affected by Hurricane Matthew beginning Oct. 4, and continuing.

The President's action makes federal funding available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities damaged by Hurricane Matthew in Brevard, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Nassau, St. Johns, St. Lucie and Volusia counties for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program.