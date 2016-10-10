Updated debris removal procedures for Fernandina Beach

According to a news release from the city of Fernandina Beach, "please be aware that city staff has been working throughout the day to coordinate residential debris removal. Due to FEMA guidelines, a specific process must be followed and properly recorded for reimbursement purposes.

"The most immediate note is that because of this process, the city’s typical yard waste collection with Advanced Disposal has been suspended. Vegetative debris resulting from Hurricane Matthew will be collected by a different contractor.

"Also, we encourage residents not to park vehicles on the street during this time of cleanup and restoration. This will help by allowing street sweeping to occur without obstructions."

"Ceres Environmental Services, Inc., the city’s debris removal contractor, will begin debris collection and removal in the City of Fernandina Beach on Oct. 12.

"Residents are asked to separate disaster debris as follows, placing the debris in piles at the curb in the public right-of-way, not on private property:

Construction and demolition materials (building construction materials – wood, metal, drywall, shingles, etc.), as well as building contents and personal property – furnishings, clothing, appliances, etc.).

Vegetative materials (trees, limbs, brush, leaves, etc.).

Dirt / sediment (soil, sand, gravel, etc.).

"Please be advised that debris removal crews WILL NOT enter onto private property to collect or remove debris. All debris must be placed in separate piles at the curb in the public right-of-way, as described above. It is the home / business owner’s responsibility to bring the debris to the curb and to properly separate it.

"Your cooperation will make this debris removal operation proceed smoothly and ensure that the community recovers as quickly as possible. Again, property owners are asked to refrain from parking on the streets during this debris removal process so as not to impede collection.

"For more information call 310-3315 or email: rlester@fbfl.org or jglisson@fbfl.org. The telephone number will be manned Monday – Friday, 8 a.m to 4 p.m."