Two children killed in accident Saturday night

A single vehicle crash in Nassau County late Saturday night, with the driver suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol, killed two children.

Tonya Naomi Capallia-Easo, 33, of Fernandina Beach, was driving a 2002 Ford Expedition northbound on Lonnie Crews Rd. just south of Lina Rd. at 11:45 p.m. when Capallia-Easo "failed to negotiate the right-hand curve in the roadway," according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The large SUV, with eight children riding as passengers, then "crossed the southbound lane of Lonnie Crews Rd, where it traveled onto the grassy shoulder. (It) continued in a northerly direction where it impacted a utility pole. (The vehicle) continued northbound where it overturned across Lina Rd, coming to final rest on its roof on the shoulder of Lina Rd.," according to the report.

Killed in the accident were Nicholai Capallia, 9, and Nehemiah Capallia-Bird, 8, both of Fernandina Beach.

Six other children were taken to UF Jacksonville. Their conditions were not immediately available.