Truck crashes into Nassau school bus

A driver who apparently experienced an unknown medical emergency crashed her truck into the back of a Nassau County School District bus on Monday afternoon, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Cindy A. Lanier, 58, of Yulee, was driving an F-150 and Rhonda Faulk, 63, was riding as Lanier's passenger southbound on Blackmon Road about 3 p.m. when Lanier failed to slow down and ran into a school bus being driving south on Blackmon Road by Candice Smith, 39, also of Yulee.

After the accident, Smith stopped her bus on the right hand shoulder of Blackmon Road, but Lanier's truck left the roadway, striking two mailboxes on the shoulder and a fence, according to the report.

Lanier and Faulk were transported to UF Shands Jacksonville with serious injuries, according to the report.

School bus driver Smith experienced minor injuries and was taken to the UF Shands North hospital.

Four students,ages 6-10, had minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital, according to the FHP.