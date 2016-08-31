Former depression now called Tropical Storm Hermine
This information will be updated.
Tropical Storm Hermine is about 560 miles southwest of Jacksonville and has an intensity of 40 mph. It is moving north and northeast at 7 mph.
The areas affected by the tropical storm watch now in effect include the coast from Marineland, Fla. to the Altamaha Sound in Georgia. That update was issued at 2 p.m. EDT.
“Global models” examined by the NWS Tuesday do not show that the storm will significantly deepen until it moves over the western Atlantic and interacts with an upper-level trough.
The latest storm information is available from the National Hurricane Center, www.nhc.noaa.gov, or from the St. Johns River Water Management District website at www.sjrwmd.com/storm, which includes links to flood statements and warnings, river stage and flooding data, and local government emergency contacts. Also included are links to the National Weather Service, Florida Division of Emergency Management and the U.S. Geological Survey's interactive map of current conditions in the state.
Florida's many waterways and extensive coastline make the state especially vulnerable to floods, according to a news release from the Water Management District. In the event of a tropical storm or hurricane, the district assists local governments by issuing emergency orders that allow for the pumping of water to alleviate flooding when public health and safety are at risk. The district also issues emergency orders to authorize repair, replacement or restoration of public and private property.
During hurricane season, which officially runs through Nov. 30, property owners can protect themselves and their property by:
· Keeping debris out of storm drains and ditches
· Reporting clogged ditches to local governments
· Cleaning out gutters and extending downspouts at least four feet from structures
· Building up the ground around the home to promote drainage away from the foundation
· Obtaining flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program.