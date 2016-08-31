Former depression now called Tropical Storm Hermine

This information will be updated.

Tropical Storm Hermine is about 560 miles southwest of Jacksonville and has an intensity of 40 mph. It is moving north and northeast at 7 mph.

The areas affected by the tropical storm watch now in effect include the coast from Marineland, Fla. to the Altamaha Sound in Georgia. That update was issued at 2 p.m. EDT.

A flood watch is in effect for Nassau County through Friday afternoon. Localized storm surge is possible. Window of concern: Early Thursday afternoon until early Saturday morning.

At this time, widespread rainfall amount predictions have been reduced to 3-5 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible, according to the NWS.

The prediction for the highest winds in the area has been updated Sustained: 15 to 25 mph --- Gusts: 35 mph --- Duration: 4 to 6 hours

Per NWS Jax: The fact that the storm will be moving quickly toward the east-northeast with a lot of wind shear makes the southeastern quadrant of the storm the most dangerous portion for tornado development. This is the part that could be moving over the area Friday morning, if the path of the storm keeps moving as predicted.

The system could still turn into a hurricane before landfall, according to the NWS Jacksonville alert, via FEMA.

The dangerous storm is creating high winds along with the possibility of tornadoes and flooding.

Download the FEMA app at the Apple App Store or Google Play for the latest from the federal government and the National Weather Service. The FEMA app allows users to receive weather alerts for up to five locations across the nation and provides safety tips to help you prepare for and recover from hazards.