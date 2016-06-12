Target employee cut in Monday theft

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was searching for two suspects Monday night after a Yulee Target employee was cut while confronting the two for leaving the store without paying, according to Sheriff Bill Leeper.

“A store employee observed a white male and white female walk out of the store without paying for approximately $1,000 in merchandise,” Leeper wrote in an email. “When confronted outside the store the male suspect pulled out a knife and struck the store employee in the wrist and hand.”

The Target employee was transported to Baptist Medical Center Nassau and received several stitches for his injuries, Leeper said.

The suspects fled the area in a “older model pickup truck, possibly red in color, with (a) Georgia license plate.” A post on the NCSO Facebook

page said that the truck “appears to be a Chevy S10 pickup truck.”

“The male suspect was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans and the female suspect was wearing blue jeans shorts and a tie-dye shirt,” Leeper wrote.

“Witnesses stated that both suspects appeared to have sores on their bodies,” the post on NCSO Facebook page states.

“Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office,” Leeper said.

To identify the suspects or their vehicle, contact Detective Kelley at 548-4074 or tkelley@nassauso.com.