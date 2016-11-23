Suspect who ran from deputy is captured in Jacksonville

The man who ran from U.S. Border Patrol agents and Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning was captured Tuesday night in Jacksonville at an Atlantic Self-Storage site, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

NCSO Deputy Eric Oliver was pursuing Francisco Obidio Portillo-Fuentes, 25, on foot when Oliver was struck by a vehicle and killed on S.R. 200/A1A in Yulee near the Gate gas station as he crossed the busy road about 7:30 a.m.

Portillo-Fuentes was previously deported from the United States on two separate occasions and is being held by the U.S. Border Patrol on felony charges of illegal re-entry into the U.S., according to Leeper.

Todd Bryant, division chief of the Miami Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol, issued the following statement regarding the incident:

“During the morning hours of November 22, 2016, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Jacksonville, FL, U.S. Border Patrol Station and two Nassau County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) deputies approached six (6) occupants in a stationary pickup truck at a gas station on (SR) 200 in Yulee, Florida. During the encounter, the Border Patrol agent identified that at least three of the subjects were citizens or nationals of a foreign country and did not have authorization to be present or reside in the United States.

“The agent had those subjects step out of the vehicle with the intention of placing them under arrest and transferring them to a Border Patrol vehicle. As this occurred, an additional subject exited the pickup truck and fled on foot. While the agent safely secured the three subjects in his vehicle, the NCSO deputies engaged in a foot pursuit across (SR) 200 with the fleeing subject. One of the NCSO deputies was struck by a passing vehicle on (SR) 200 as a result.

“Hearing the collision, the Border Patrol agent quickly responded to the injured Deputy to render aid. During that time, the fifth and sixth subjects, who were still in the process of being questioned, reentered the pickup truck and fled. The vehicle has since been located and the driver and passenger have been arrested by authorities.

“At approximately (6 p.m.), the subject who fled on foot (a citizen and national of El Salvador) was apprehended in a coordinated multi-agency effort. Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.”

Bryant added in a phone interview that Portillo-Fuentes would be deported again and said he does not know if the state would also press charges. Additionally, Bryant wrote in an email that Portillo-Fuentes was scheduled to appear in a federal court Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.

Oliver, 32, joined NCSO in 2009. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, he served in the U.S. Navy from 2004-09.

A viewing is scheduled for 2-5 p.m. today at the Oxley-Heard Funeral Home, 1305 Atlantic Ave. in Fernandina Beach. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at First Baptist Church of Fernandina Beach at 1600 S. Eighth St.