Storm surge estimates are out - use caution

It looks like the storm surge along the Amelia Island beaches and along the mouth of Egans Creek, and some areas of Kingsley Creek and the Amelia River is expected to be - projected to be - greater than one foot above ground between now (Sunday evening) and Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Some areas of the St. Marys River west of Crandall and mostly on the Georgia side could see greater than 3 feet above ground, according to a Sunday evening forecast from the NHC. Go to the National Hurricane Center's website at nhc.noaa.gov for the maps.