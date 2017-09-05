Some west Nassau residents should prepare to evacuate due to fire danger

Nassau County Emergency Management Director Billy Estep is advising Nassau County residents living west of CR-121 to the Charlton County, Georgia border, from the intersection of CR-121 and CR-108 at Carroll Corner Rd south to the Duval County line, to prepare for evacuation now in case the West Mims Fire continues to advance. This is NOT an evacuation order, but Dir. Estep is strongly suggesting residents begin preparations for the evacuation of families, pets, property, and livestock should an evacuation order become necessary.

As a result of this Advisory, Dir. Estep says the Nassau County Fairgrounds will open later this afternoon for residents who need somewhere to move their livestock. In addition, Nassau County Animal Services has established a Facebook page, “West Mims Fire Farm and Livestock Help”, dedicated to putting those who need help moving or housing threatened livestock in touch with residents willing to help transfer or temporarily house the displaced animals.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Smoke Advisory for inland Nassau County through Wednesday at 10 a.m.

